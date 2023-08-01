Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 284,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $172.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

