Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.76 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40 to $4.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 620,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

