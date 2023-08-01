Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.64.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

