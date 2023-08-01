Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

