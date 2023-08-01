Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
