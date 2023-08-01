Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth $150,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.