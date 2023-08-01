Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 526.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 122,995 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 529,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,011. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

