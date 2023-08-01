Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concentrix Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

