Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Trading Up 2,900%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2,900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 84,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Coro Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Coro Mining Company Profile
Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coro Mining
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.