Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Financial Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coupang and ZOZO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 6 0 2.56 ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than ZOZO.

This table compares Coupang and ZOZO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.57 -$92.04 million $0.12 151.26 ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOZO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and ZOZO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.98% 9.03% 2.33% ZOZO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coupang beats ZOZO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ZOZO

(Get Free Report)

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.