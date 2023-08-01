CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
