Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,689,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,810,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,726. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

