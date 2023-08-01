Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after purchasing an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

