CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 2,258,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

