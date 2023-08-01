Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $177,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,653 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.