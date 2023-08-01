Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.45% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

