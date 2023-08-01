Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

