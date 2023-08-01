Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Shares of DLNG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
