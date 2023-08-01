Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,576 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

CSCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 10,886,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,598,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.