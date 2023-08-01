Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,514 Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.