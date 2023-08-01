Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,514 Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.