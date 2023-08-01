Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. 2,796,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

