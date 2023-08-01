Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 124,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 223,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,984. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

