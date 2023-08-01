Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. 6,595,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,513. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

