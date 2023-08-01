Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 593,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 122,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,219. The company has a market cap of $275.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

