Efforce (WOZX) Market Capitalization Hits $9.35 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $124,335.23 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

