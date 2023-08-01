Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,752. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

