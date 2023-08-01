Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELEV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

ELEV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 424,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

