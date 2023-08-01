EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

EMCORE Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.36.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

