Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 1,830,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 10,893,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

