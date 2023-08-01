Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Young purchased 10,510 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $435,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

