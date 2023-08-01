EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.36

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$77.36 and last traded at C$77.29, with a volume of 21147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

EQB Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 10.6384181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

