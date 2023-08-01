Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.01% of Aspen Aerogels worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 363,966 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 24.2% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 320,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,908. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

