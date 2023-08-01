Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 15,055 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Ichor worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $242,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 140,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.