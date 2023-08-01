Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 19,086 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Cambium Networks comprises about 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.42% of Cambium Networks worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 172,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

