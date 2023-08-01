Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.81% of Energy Recovery worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 88,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ERII stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 299,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

