Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 542,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $299,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,133. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

