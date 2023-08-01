Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphatec by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ATEC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,203. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.27. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

