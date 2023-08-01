Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,808,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,649. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

