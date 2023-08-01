Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 502 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.63. 114,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,696. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $167.00.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

