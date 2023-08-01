Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 571 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.03. 684,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,876. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

