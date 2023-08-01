Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.1 %
ETD stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
