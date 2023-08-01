Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $18.29 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $127.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.29 or 0.00062675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,182.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00318361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00829026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00545783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00129460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,272,573 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

