Ethereum Price Hits $1,825.37 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $221.03 billion and approximately $5.47 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,825.37 or 0.06316868 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00043588 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022194 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030106 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014284 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002946 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 121,089,887 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
