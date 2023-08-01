Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 89,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. Equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evolus by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 325.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 522,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

