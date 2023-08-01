Fairfax Financial (FFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$41.60 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$10.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,062.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,662. The stock has a market cap of C$24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$612.00 and a one year high of C$1,064.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$987.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$930.96.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,275.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

