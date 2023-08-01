First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FEUZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.9067 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.