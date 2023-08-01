First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 8,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First United Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

