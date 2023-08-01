FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Head-To-Head Review

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FluoroPharma Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FluoroPharma Medical and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.16%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Volatility and Risk

FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats FluoroPharma Medical on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

(Get Free Report)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.