Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Forafric Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFRI opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.