Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 23rd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRAF remained flat at $29.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
