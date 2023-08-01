Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 23rd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FRAF remained flat at $29.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

