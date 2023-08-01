Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.47 million. Freshworks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 2,147,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

